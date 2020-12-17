You have permission to edit this article.
25 inmates, 3 staff confirmed positive for COVID-19 at Lompoc prison complex
  Updated
Coronavirus outbreak reported at Lompoc prison exceeds 60 cases, among nation's highest
The entrance to one of the prisons at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution is shown in this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

More than two dozen inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month, according to Bureau of Prisons data released Thursday. 

The cases include 25 inmates and three staff at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary who were reported to be infected with the coronavirus, as noted on the agency's website, which tracks active cases. 

Lompoc prison officials notified Santa Barbara County health officials about the outbreak on Dec. 8 and promptly instituted testing and infection control measures, according to Paige Batson, deputy director for the county Public Health Department.

The outbreak comes more than six months after a surge in coronavirus cases infected more than 900 inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Institution earlier in the year. Four Lompoc inmates have died from the disease. 

Bureau of Prisons officials have not responded to an email seeking comment about the latest outbreak. 

Both the Federal Correctional Institution and U.S. Penitentiary are a part of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which also includes two satellite camps, and houses more than 2,000 inmates in total. 

Lompoc prison officials already have released dozens of inmates to alternative means of confinement due to the coronavirus, based on orders issued by a judge in a federal lawsuit filed May 16 against Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, then-acting warden at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex. 

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union, five inmates accused Carvajal and Milusnic of not following memoranda issued by Attorney General Bill Barr, under the authority of the CARES Act passed by Congress, to release inmates who are at great risk of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Court Judge Consuelo Marshall approved a preliminary injunction on July 14 and ordered Bureau of Prisons officials to begin the process of identifying and releasing at-risk inmates. 

Then, on Oct. 8, Marshall ordered prison officials to expedite the process after they were accused by plaintiffs of not making "full and speedy use of their authority" to release 129 inmates identified eligible for home confinement. 

At least 44 Lompoc prison inmates, and more than 18,000 across the federal prison system, have been released to home confinement, according to records. 

Additionally, at least 100 Lompoc prison inmates have been released to residential reentry halfway houses. 

Inmates in home confinement still remain in Bureau of Prisons custody, although they must abide by curfew rules and are monitored electronically under the Federal Location Monitoring Program, according to a Dec. 4 declaration by David Dwyer, a Bureau of Prisons Western Sector administrator who oversees residential reentry managers. 

A tentative bench trial that is expected to last from two to four days has been scheduled for 10 a.m. July 6 at a federal courtroom in downtown Los Angeles. A case management conference is scheduled for no later than March 30.

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or "moderate," tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Concerned about COVID-19?

