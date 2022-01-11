Twenty-six Santa Barbara County Jail inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility last month and has infected more than 200 inmates, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were identified since the Sheriff's Office's last update on Jan. 6. The outbreak was first detected at the Main Jail on Dec. 8 and has infected a total of 208 inmates, including one who needed hospitalization for advanced care, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick added that 136 inmates have recovered and four were released since the outbreak, which now has 68 active infections.

Additionally, 169 inmates reported having no symptoms, although 38 reported symptoms and one declined to answer, according to Zick.

Inmates are tested when they enter the facility and are separated for 10 days before entering general population, according to Zick. Those who test positive are moved into an area of the facility with negative pressure cells, and continuously monitored by custody staff and WellPath medical contractors.

Additionally, a team of personnel from the state Department of Public and County Public Health Department staff are working with the jail through the duration of the outbreak, according to Zick.

Jail staff have vaccinated more than 630 inmates, including 148 who were given small amounts of money in the commissary accounts for receiving shots and boosters, Zick added.