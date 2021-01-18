You have permission to edit this article.
28 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 9 Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and nine Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday. 

Twenty-three inmates tested positive as the result of an ongoing outbreak in one of the housing units at the Main Jail, while five of the inmates received positive results during the intake process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Two of the inmates who tested positive during intake have since been released, Zick said. 

All inmates testing positive are housed in negative pressure areas or quarantined from the rest of the general population, and are closely monitored by medical staff, according to Zick. 

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 154, with 49 active infections; and the total number of infected staff is 97, according to Zick. 

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local News
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

