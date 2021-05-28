A 29-year-old Santa Maria man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle early Friday near the intersection of Preisker Lane and North Broadway, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a deceased male inside a vehicle. Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa did not provide a description of the vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred less than a half mile south, near the intersection of Grant Street and North Broadway, where a crime scene was established, Flaa said.

The identity of the victim has not been released as his family has yet to be notified.

Detectives still are searching for a suspect and a motive, although the shooting isn't believed to be gang-related at this point, according to Flaa.

"We’re keeping our minds open as the investigation unfolds," Flaa said.

A Santa Maria Police public safety camera is located near Grant Street and North Broadway. Besides reviewing that footage, detectives will gather additional video evidence and canvass the area for clues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677, or by calling Detective Zack Robbins at ext. 1361.