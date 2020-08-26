You have permission to edit this article.
3 arrested after search warrant in Santa Maria results in seizure of drugs, 'ghost guns'
Detectives arrested three suspects, including a male and female from Santa Maria, and seized a cache of vehicles, drugs, money and firearms, including "ghost guns," following a search warrant served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The search warrant was served at a location in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway at about 1 p.m., leading to the seizure of 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, sales-related packaging material, indicia related to narcotics sales and more than $2,000 in cash, according to Lt. Brad McVay. 

Indicia could include records, packaging or similar evidence indicating narcotics sales, McVay said. 

Seized firearms included a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifle, a 30-round rifle magazine, a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun, a J. Stevens Arms sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and two 9-millimeter handguns, which were referred to as "ghost guns" because they were not serialized. 

Detectives arrested Donald Anderson, 37, and Kimberly Machleit, 35, both of Santa Maria; and Kevin Rasmussen, 27, of Tustin, who were booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and felon in possession of a firearm, both of which are felonies. 

All three were released without bail due to Emergency Rule 4, which was adopted in April as a measure to reduce COVID-19 spread and sets $0 bail for all except 13 serious and violent crimes.

Detectives also seized five vehicles found in possession of the suspects that  were fraudulently obtained using various victims' personal information, including names, Social Security numbers and birth dates, according to McVay. 

The investigation into the fraud is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, according to McVay. 

