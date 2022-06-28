Three MS-13 defendants were found guilty of multiple gang-related murder charges Monday following a jury trial that began in October 2021, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
The convictions are a result of Operation Matador, an investigation which culminated in the arrests of the defendants on March 3, 2016. The operation stemmed from 10 gang-related killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.
A jury convicted defendants Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricard Saravia Lainez and Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez of multiple counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and gang conspiracy, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan, who prosecuted the trial, along with Senior Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins.
Duncan said jurors began deliberating the charges on June 16, 2022 and deliberated for six days before officially delivering their verdict.
The three defendants were convicted of the follow charges, according to Duncan:
- Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, 38, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstances; five counts of murder conspiracy; and 17 counts of gang conspiracy.
- Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 30, was found guilty of seven counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstances; eight counts of murder conspiracy; and 17 counts of gang conspiracy.
- Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, 31, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstances; six counts of murder conspiracy; and 13 counts of gang conspiracy.
Each defendant faces the possibility of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 26 in Dept. 11 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.
Defense attorneys did not respond to emails seeking comment. Meghan Behrens, attorney for Hernandez, said the jury didn't find sufficient evidence to convict her client on 16 charges, adding that the jury found her client not guilty on four courts of first-degree murder.
Additionally, Behrens said the jury could not reach a decision on a fifth count of first-degree murder and a count of gang conspiracy.
"The prosecution lacked evidence and was made more complicated and lengthy than it needed to be," Behrens said. "I'm proud of the work the defense team did against the seemingly unlimited government resources used by the prosecution."
The trial for the three MS-13 defendants was the second one involving the Matador investigation.
District Attorney Joyce Dudley called it the "most complex" gang case in the state and commended investigators for their work.
The initial investigation by Santa Maria Police Department detectives Michael Huffman and Scott Casey began in 2015 and continued into 2016, during which time several homicides and attempted homicides connected to the case occurred, according to Duncan. A grand jury indicted the defendants in July 2016.
The case involved the use of wiretaps to monitor cell phone conversations between defendants and a fake press release issued by the SMPD in February 2016, according to court records.
Originally, 10 defendants were slated to stand trial, but a Santa Maria judge in December 2019 split the group into two groups of five defendants each, citing constitutional rights to a fair trial and insufficient courtroom space to hold all 10 defendants, their attorneys and translators.
The first trial was slated to start in March 2020, although the COVID-19 pandemic put the trial on hold indefinitely and it restarted more than a year later, according to Duncan. Separate juries were used for each trial, she added.
Five defendants in the first trial were found guilty of similar charges in a Santa Maria court on April 15 and April 18. Defendants Luis German Mejia Orellana, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Tranquilino Robles Morales, and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno were guilty of nine murders and conspiracy to murder 14 additional victims in Santa Maria and Oxnard following a trial that began on July 12, 2021, according to Duncan.
Each of the five defendants was sentenced to multiple life sentences on May 16.
"After the seven year-long wait for the victims’ families and surviving victims, justice has been served," Duncan said. "This successful prosecution was possible because of the extraordinary prosecutors and other members of this office who work tirelessly to ensure that justice was served.”