Three Lompoc men were arrested Thursday on burglary-related charges after police responded to a call of suspicions persons checking door handles along Oakmont Avenue in a residential area near Vandenberg Village.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue in a country club just east of Vandenberg Village shortly after 3:30 a.m. and located the three men, who immediately fled the area on foot, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Two men were located in the area within minutes, while the third person was located several hours later.

Deputies first located and detained 33-year-old Jason Romero, who had a loaded and unregistered gun in his pocket, and tools to steal cars and burglarize homes were found in his possession when police searched him, according to Zick.

The second alleged suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Carter, was found in a nearby vehicle and also was in possession of burglary tools.

The third suspect, 26-year-old Corey Thomas, was located and arrested five hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., in the area of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Harris Grade Road, according to Zick.

Carter and Romero were both booked into the Lompoc Jail on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary, and conspiracy to commit vehicle theft.

Additionally, Romero was booked on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both Romero and Carter were released pursuant to Emergency Rule 4, which sets bail amounts to $0 for low-level crimes due to COVID-19.

Thomas was booked at the Main Jail for prowling, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, and felony conspiracy. His bail was set at $100,000.