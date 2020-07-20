3 San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

Three San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, including the first patrol officer, and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a spokesman.
The patrol deputy was tested after developing a cough and received a positive result Friday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla, who added the deputy last worked Wednesday and wore a mask in all interactions with the public.
Public health officials initiated a contact tracing investigation, and several affected staff are quarantined and being monitored for symptoms.
Two correctional deputies, who last worked July 10 and 11, developed symptoms after their shifts and later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cipolla.
The deputies had contact with inmates while at work and were required to wear masks. Housing areas where they worked were quarantined.
One inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for the coronavirus following a testing sweep of everyone in the unit where the inmate was housed, according to Cipolla.
Officials are continuing to monitor and test inmates and staff in accordance with public health guidelines.
The Sheriff's Office has tested more than 300 inmates, with at least 50 of those tests being given in the span of 24 hours, Cipolla said.
Four sworn sheriff's staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, with the first case reported July 9.
Additionally, three inmates have tested positive.
Thursday, July 9
INCIDENT — At 12:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue.
* Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 10
INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Carlotti and East Seaward drives.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
* Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 11
INCIDENT — At 3:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:25 p.m., Erik Novoa, 37, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon, non-fiirearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
* Santa Maria Police received 14 reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 12
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the Clark Avenue and southbound Highway 101 exit.
ARREST — At 8:59 p.m., Juan Carlos Arizaga Rosas, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 13
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Alvin Avenue.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 14
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.
* Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 15
INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:06 a.m., Fidel Pausano, 26, was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol resulting in bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater.
Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Teelynn Avenue and Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Chapel and North Pine streets.
* Santa Maria Police received 190 reports of fireworks.
