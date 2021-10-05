Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in late August, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.

The three inmates were identified by jail staff after Sept. 29, with five active infections as of Monday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

A total of 90 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 84 have recovered since Aug. 19, said Zick, who added that one inmate was released from custody and all other inmates are consistently monitored by health-care staff.

Officials from the California Department of Public Health have started assigning resources to the Main Jail at the request of the Sheriff's Office, and will be assisting with ongoing coronavirus testing among inmates.

As cases in the outbreak decline, the Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in maintaining screening procedures and use of personal protection equipment in the Main Jail facility as suggested by County Public Health, Zick added.