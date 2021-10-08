Investigators are searching for three suspects who burglarized four businesses in Orcutt early Tuesday morning, then loaded the stolen items into the back of a Porsche SUV before driving away, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Ricky's House of Pizza shortly after 2 a.m. and determined there were three additional forced entries at Orcutt Bakery, Cold Stone Creamery and Cubanissimo Cuban Cafe and Coffee House, according to Raquel Zick, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

All four businesses are located along the same stretch of sidewalk in the shopping center located at the northwest corner of East Clark Avenue and South Bradley Road.

Additional units, including a K-9 from Santa Maria Police, responded to assist with searching the interiors of the business, but no suspects were located, according to Zick.

Surveillance camera footage collected by investigators and released by sheriff's officials on Friday shows two suspects loading stolen items into the back of a gray SUV, identified as a Porsche Cayenne, while another suspect is seen sitting in the passenger seat.

The two suspects loading items include one who can be seen wearing a greenish-colored hoodie with tan-colored pants, while the second suspect can be seen wearing a beanie, dark-colored hoodie and dark, possibly burgundy-colored, baggy sweatpants, according to Zick. The suspects have yet to be identified.

Orcutt Bakery and Coldstone Creamery were closed on Tuesday immediately following the break-ins, while Cubanissimo and Ricky's Pizza were open for business.

Collectively, the business owners estimate the damages and stolen items are worth thousands of dollars.

"It's around $400 or $500 in damages, but the biggest thing is the loss of business today," said Orcutt Bakery owner Danielle Gerber, noting her business was unable to begin baking early Tuesday due to the damage.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.