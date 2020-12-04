$3M settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit over Hwy 154 crash that killed Solvang mom, 2 kids

A $3 million settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit involving a Solvang man whose wife and two children died in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 in October 2019.

Max Gleason will receive $2.985 million in the lawsuit's settlement, which Superior Court Judge Donna Geck was expected to approve Friday, according to Robert Stoll, Gleason's attorney.

Gleason filed the lawsuit in Superior Court on June 25, eight months after his wife, 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, and two children, 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Gleason, were killed in the collision on Oct. 25, 2019.

Bley and her two children died after their 2013 Chevy Volt was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by John Roderick Dungan, 29, of Santa Barbara, at the Cold Spring Bridge shortly before 5 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer John Darker.

The collision caused a third-vehicle, a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Nicholas Goddard, 56, of Los Gatos, to hit Bley's Volt in an attempt to avoid the crash, which ignited a small brush fire that burned several acres of the hillside before it was put out.

Defendants in the lawsuit included Dungan and his father, Michael Dungan, who is the registered owner of the Camaro, Goddard and General Motors Co., although Gleason agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against the company, according to Stoll.