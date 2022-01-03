Four people sustained injuries and required extrication from a vehicle Thursday following a collision with a tree on Highway 101, north of Los Olivos, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.

The collision was reported at 11:01 p.m. along Highway 101, just north of the Highway 154 interchange in a portion of the freeway known as "the woodchopper," according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Two people in the vehicle sustained critical injuries and all four of the vehicle's occupants were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, according to Bertucelli.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency responders included three County Fire Department engines and a battalion commander, along with the California Highway Patrol.