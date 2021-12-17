Four Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.

The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail located on Calle Real when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus as he was bunked among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Four more inmates tested positive after the initial inmate.

The outbreak grew to 20 on Wednesday, and the four additional coronavirus cases bring the total to 24 inmates, according to Zick.

All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors and none have been hospitalized, according to Zick, adding the Sheriff's Office will provide updates when more information becomes available.