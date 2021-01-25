4 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, 1 inmate test positive for COVID-19

Four Santa Barbara County sheriff's office employees and one inmate at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.

The sheriff's employees include two custody deputies, one patrol deputy and a staff member, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have been infected by the coronavirus since March is 103, with 85 having recovered and returned to work.

The inmate tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake process and has since been released, according to Zick, adding there are 33 active infections inside the jail.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID0-19 since March is 160, with one death attributed to the virus.