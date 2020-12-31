4 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19

Four Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees, including two deputies, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The two deputies include a patrol deputy, who experienced symptoms for the coronavirus on Dec. 24 and took a test, with the results coming back positive on Dec. 29, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the deputy last worked on Dec. 23.

Additionally, a custody deputy, who was asymptomatic, was tested as part of ongoing employee surveillance and was notified of their positive results while at work Wednesday.

Two more employees included civilian staff members, with the first one reporting a COVID-19 positive result on Dec. 28, according to Zick, who added that employee works remotely. The second civilian employee, who was asymptomatic, took a test for the coronavirus on Dec. 28 and was confirmed positive on Dec. 29.

All staff members consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick.

A total of 79 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared in March.