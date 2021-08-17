A Central Coast cannabis grower has reached a settlement with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office that a cultivation operation altered and polluted Santa Maria River tributaries, officials said Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo-based 805 Agricultural Holdings agreed to pay $40,000 in a civil action filed by the District Attorney’s Office, which alleged the company committed several Fish and Game code violations stemming from a cannabis operation in the 1500 block of Tepusquet Road.

In the June 22 complaint, District Attorney’s officials alleged five causes of action, including that the company “substantially” altered the natural flow of water by removing vegetation from, constructing hoop houses on and depositing fertilizers and diesel fuel into two streams on its property that feed into the Santa Maria River.

Additionally, officials accused the grower of grading a road within a stream and allowing it to be polluted with consolidated soil and plastic from irrigation pipes.

Thomas Green, the defendant’s attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The settlement agreement includes $35,000 in civil penalties, including $23,000 paid to Santa Barbara County to fund consumer protection laws, $9,800 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, $3,000 to the County’s Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, and $2,400 to the state’s Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund.

In addition, $1,800 will go to the District Attorney's Office to reimburse the cost of investigation and prosecution.

The company also received a court injunction mandating compliance with Fish and Game code provisions, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Dalbey.

“Although cannabis cultivation is lawful under California law, with the appropriate governmental permissions, cultivators must comply with environmental laws like any other business,” said District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The settlement was signed by Superior Court Judge James Rigali on July 13.