Five inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak Wednesday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Thursday.

The Main Jail outbreak began when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus, which was detected when he was bunked in the Male Basement Dormitory housing area among 50 other inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Four additional inmates in the same housing area tested positive for the coronavirus, Zick added.

Before testing positive on Wednesday, the inmate made an in-person court appearance.

While at the courthouse, the inmate had contact with other inmates from various parts of the jail, according to Zick.

The inmate has since been re-housed in another part of the Main Jail and those who had contact with him are being tracked and tested.

Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors are testing the inmate population and caring for the inmates who tested positive for the disease, according to Zick.

Additionally, jail staff are coordinating with Santa Barbara court staff and the Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances to minimize coronavirus spread through inmate movement.

All jail staff, including sworn officers, who have direct contact with inmates are regularly tested and are required to wear N95 masks while working, according to Zick.