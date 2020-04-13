57 pretrial detainees released after Superior Court services cut due to COVID-19

More than 50 pretrial detainees in Santa Barbara County Jail were recently released following an order that suspended most court hearings, including bail reductions, to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Three inmates, however, including one from Santa Maria, were barred from release after a deputy district attorney argued they are considered flight or public safety risks.
While court officials would not disclose details about the 57 inmates released, documents show the agreement was reached between the District Attorney's Office and defense attorneys, whose clients' bail hearings were canceled following a Superior Court order closing most county courtrooms.
Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo on March 16 issued an order to continue most court matters until after April 3 and closed all courtrooms except for one each at the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara courthouses for criminal arraignments.
Additionally, a Santa Maria juvenile courtroom will remain open, according to the order.
The number of inmates released was included in the district attorney's response to a March 30 petition filed by the public defender challenging the barring of bail hearings.
The petition, which was filed with the Second Appellate District Court, was submitted on behalf of inmates Sean Rodriguez, Isael Elenas and Christopher Huntfox, who argued their due process rights were violated after the District Attorney's Office wouldn't agree to their release.
One of the inmates, Isael Elenas, 32, is an alleged active Santa Maria West Park gang member previously convicted of a robbery after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded .25-caliber handgun during a traffic stop conducted by a sheriff's deputy in August 2018.
Elenas was previously released on bail but was remanded after allegedly violating the terms of his release, according to court documents.
Huntfox is accused of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury stemming from a stabbing in Santa Barbara in 2019. Rodriguez is accused of resisting arrest and prowling in Goleta in March while on parole for felony vandalism and criminal threats.
Deputy District Attorney Marguerite Clipper Charles argued the three pose safety and flight risks in her April 2 response, in which she asked the judge to deny the petition.
Charles argued that the three defendants weren't denied due process because their bail amounts were already considered.
The judge denied release for the three inmates April 6.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
As the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, McCarty was prepared to ramp up her organization’s outr…
Facing certain but unknown increases in costs and losses in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Board of Superviso…
Instead of traditional Easter baskets, egg-hunters big and small brandished digital cameras and iPhones at Buellton's first “physically distan…
Local retailers are feeling the pinch three weeks after the coronavirus prompted a stay at home order, the public to adhere to social distanci…
An outbreak of coronavirus at Lompoc prison has grown to dozens of cases, including 12 inmates who were hospitalized, according to Santa Barba…
In an effort to provide fresh produce pickup services for Central Coast residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria-based produce c…
Members of the Santa Maria City Council were faced with funding decisions for both capital projects and COVID-19 assistance at their Tuesday m…
With schools still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and other staff members from Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy took…
Free child care services will be offered at Rice Elementary starting Monday for health-care workers on the front lines of the fight against th…
We are putting together a list of area restaurants, bars and other businesses that have been impacted by the state of California's coronavirus…
In an effort to keep kids busy and families connected while statewide stay-at-home orders are in place, one Santa Maria mom created a Facebook…
The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday began discussions that could lead to added assistance for residents who may be struggling to pay their util…
Signs of support for medical workers and staff at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center showed up in the form of sandwiches and banners on Wednesday.
Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about CO…
Santa Maria City Council supports state eviction order, rangers to enforce social distancing this weekend
To demonstrate support for Santa Marians concerned about the possibility of eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council has voted …
With some medical supplies in short supply amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center now is accepting donations from th…
The bells in Marian Regional Medical Center’s bell tower are ringing at noon each day to show appreciation for hospital staff, all first respo…
Reports of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County have dropped in the weeks following a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting concern fro…
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives — and, in some cases, livelihoods — of so many in the Lompoc Valley, the beach has see…
While COVID-19 testing has increased in Santa Barbara County with a faster turnaround on results, Public Health Department officials still say…
Santa Maria is projected to lose $3 million in sales tax revenue alone through June as a result of business closures and social distancing con…
Social distancing, business closures could last until November in Santa Barbara County depending on compliance
Models used to predict the progression of COVID-19 infection and the result of efforts to halt the spread of the disease show social distancin…
During a visit to Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 30th Space Wing Public Affairs building in early March, two Air Force personnel were observed ex…
The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) system has altered its service and routes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city spokeswoman.
Outfitted in masks and gloves, and buzzing around with purpose, Buellton Senior Center staffers and volunteers are unloading boxes filled with…
Catholic K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County will continue distance learning and will not resume in-person instruction April 20 upon new dire…
Santa Barbara County confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 192 cases, 37 of which are health-care workers, public heal…
Various public school districts throughout the Santa Maria Valley have implemented schedule changes for no-cost meal pick-up at school campuse…
More pedestrians and shoppers across Santa Maria may be seen sporting face coverings this week after local and state public health officials c…
A second person in Santa Barbara County has died from COVID-19, the county’s Public Health Department announced Sunday.
This city is committed to protecting the health and safety of our struggling residents and businesses with answers, resources, eviction protec…
If things had gone according to plan, Delaney Harding would have been more than 600 miles away from her hometown of Lompoc on Friday and worki…
San Luis Obispo County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday, even as no new cases of the disease were reported by county officia…
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phone scam reported by a number of residents throughout the coun…
The infected inmates are among 91 at federal institutions in several states that include California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York…
Though retail shops and entertainment venues across Santa Barbara County are closed until further notice to curtail the spread of COVID-19, ma…
Exactly two weeks after the governor's shelter-in-place order, the number of Santa Barbara County coronavirus cases continued to climb Friday …
Teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School in Santa Maria paraded through neighborhood streets and alleys to encourage their students, who a…
To remind Santa Marians about the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the city placed thr…
Cabrillo High School students briefly came back to campus Friday to turn in homework assignments and pick up packets of new work for next week.
After six Santa Barbara County sheriff’s employees, including four patrol deputies, tested positive for COVID-19 in March, the department has …
Reality is setting in for Santa Maria High senior Dominick Martinez, who will miss milestones like prom and likely graduation, after the Santa…
Santa Maria Area Transit is waiving fares for all travel on city buses while instructing nondisabled passengers to board through the back of t…
Aman arrested on simple methamphetamine possession charges was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on March 7 and was set to appear before a…
For the past 89 years more than 750 cowboys clad in pink, and hailing from 37 states and six countries, have ridden into Solvang on horseback …
Santa Barbara County has 139 confirmed coronavirus cases after 28 new cases were confirmed Thursday, county Public Health officials said at a …
As concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County grows, local restaurateur Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II is taking greater m…
C.A.R.E.4Paws is increasing its support for low-income, senior, disabled and homeless Santa Barbara County residents to ensure their animals c…
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a new feature for its Smart911 system that will improve dispatchers’ ability to assess a…
A social media threat against Hancock College was investigated Thursday by Santa Maria Police, who determined it was posted by a local juvenil…
Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse'
As Louis Meza lay in an isolation room at Marian Regional Medical Center with a 103-degree temperature and ice packed inside his shirt, he hop…
The 77th annual Elks Rodeo & Parade originally scheduled to kick off May 28 has been postponed until September because of continued concer…
Wonsook Kim, who does alterations at her family's Nipomo Cleaners, makes breathing masks on Tuesday.
'Doing the right thing': DenMat repurposes Lompoc lab to produce sanitizer, donates first batch to city's police department
Lompoc's police officers will have a bit of added protection as they continue to perform their duties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, than…
Business is brisk at local gun stores, as it has been across the nation, and depending on who you talk to, COVID-19 is anywhere from a short-t…
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has limited access to public sports facilities at city parks to ensure that parks can remain o…
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for …
Curbside pickup, delivery options and special deals are just some of the ways Lompoc’s burgeoning cannabis industry is adapting to an unpreced…
Lompoc Unified School District has enlisted the support of a team of tutors to provide online learning assistance for students who now are rel…
Los Flores Ranch Park will extend its schedule to remain open an additional day each week with all entrance fees waived to meet the community'…
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one who works at the Main Jail, tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home…
Santa Maria city officials impose hiring freeze, furlough limited-service employees to brace for budget cuts
Santa Maria officials have implemented a job freeze across all city departments and furloughed 90 hourly limited-service employees, as they br…
Solvang City Council members unanimously voted Monday to provide an emergency loan package for small businesses as well as a temporary morator…
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reporting a surge in pet adoptions and fosters at its three shelters in the days since coronavirus pre…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to establish a countywide donation p…
With COVID-19 continuing to cause uncertainty for area businesses, the Lompoc City Council held a special meeting Friday night that could impa…
The executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 requires California's 40 million residents to indefinitely stay at home except for…
Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier this month later te…
The administration and staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Health and the Comprehensive Care Center are thankful for the outpouring …
Superior Home Health & Senior Services has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping, and othe…
Lompoc’s River Bend Bike Park is open for business as usual. Everyone is welcome to come out for a ride — admission is free — and the public b…
State and federal officials say food poses no threat for transmitting the coronavirus, but Central Coast growers are taking steps to protect t…
Not long after Lompoc Unified School District announced plans this past week to open a child care center for kids of first responders, some co…
With its tourism business district turned into what one city official described as a ghost town, Solvang laid off eight employees Friday as a …
Around 3 p.m. most days, Scott and Cassandra Cox, along with their sons David and Ryan, station themselves near their home on the Arroyo Grand…
Accessing childcare, managing stress and deciphering Vandenberg Air Force Base’s new regulations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were some …
Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic
The number of jail inmates, bookings and calls for service, has dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls about domestic disturbances increa…
Santa Barbara County has confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 32 cases, with numbers climbing to 52 in San Luis Obispo Co…
Beginning April 1, Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) buses will replace the weekday schedule with the limited-service weekend schedule on all ei…
Residential tenants who may be having trouble paying their rent because of a loss of income due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic go…
The Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S Forest Service has closed developed recreation facilities on national forests statewide in response to…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.