A 68-year-old Nipomo man died Monday following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101, just north of Main Street in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. when a 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria and a 2002 Honda CRV collided, according to CHP Officer Randall Dworaczyk. The driver of the Honda was not identified.
Dworaczyk said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 101, with the Honda in the right lane and Salazar in the left lane, and that an unsafe lane change caused both vehicles to collide.
The collision caused the Honda to overturn multiple times and ultimately travel over the highway's center dividing wall and into the southbound lane, landing on its wheels and blocking traffic in the third, right-hand lane, according to Dworacyzk.
Southbound traffic along Highway 101 through Santa Maria, south of Main Street, remained congested for approximately an hour after the right two lanes were blocked due to the collision, according to Caltrans.
Dworacyzk said the Nipomo man driving the Honda was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he later died, while Salazar was not injured in the collision.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Dworacyzk.
In addition to CHP, emergency units responding to the scene included the Santa Maria Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and American Medical Response.