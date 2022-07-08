State construction regulators issued seven citations and $4,500 in fines in Santa Barbara County last month during a series of sweeps targeting unlicensed work, according to the California State License Board.
Three sweeps were conducted at 35 job sites on June 6, 9 and 10 and identified unlicensed contractors illegally providing construction services in the county, according to CSLB Registrar David Fogt.
Of the citations, six are non-licensee administrative citations and one is an administrative citation issued to a licensee.
In addition, 10 legal actions were initiated and three letters of admonishment were issued, according to Fogt.
The three sweeps were a part of a larger state-wide operation in June that included 53 sweeps of construction sites in 19 counties and three undercover sting operations in South Lake Tahoe, Salinas and Redding.
The enforcement actions are part of a nationwide effort coordinated by the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies designed to make consumers more aware of the risks of using unlicensed contractors, according to Fogt.
Fogt said the operation was conducted because unlicensed contractors put consumers at risk.
"Unlicensed contractors have not met licensing requirements, undergone background checks and don’t carry the proper insurance,” Fogt said. He added that a home improvement project down payment in California can't exceed 10% of the total contract, or $1,000 -- whichever is less.
Between the stings and sweeps, agents initiated a total of 142 legal actions against contractors, cited 58 individuals for contracting without licenses, and 40 stop work orders were issued, according to Fogt. Six more citations were issued to people allegedly requesting excessive compensation, he added.
Of the construction sweeps, a total of 102 legal actions were initiated and 26 people were accused of contracting without licenses.
The sting operations lasted from June 6 to 24 and involved CSLB agents working with local enforcement and with investigators contacting suspects through their advertisements, according to Fogt.
The alleged unlicensed operators came to the sting locations to place bids on projects involving construction on various parts of a house, including for concrete, tiling, deck work, fencing, plumbing and landscaping.
As a result of the stings, Fogt said agents filed 40 legal actions and 32 people face misdemeanor charges of contracting without a license. A conviction for contracting without a license carries a penalty of six months in jail or a fine up to $15,000, if the work involves more than $500.
“It takes only seconds to find a contractor’s license information on the CSLB’s website to confirm they are licensed," Fogt said.