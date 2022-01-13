Eighty-two San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began at the facility last month, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Thursday.

The outbreak, which began on Dec. 26, includes 59 inmates and 26 custody personnel who tested positive, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

No inmates have been hospitalized and most symptoms were reported as mild.

The surge in COVID-19 cases at the jail is similar to what the community and the nation are currently experiencing with the omicron variant, according to Cipolla.

Custody staff are working with Wellpath medical contractors and County Public Health personnel to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the jail.

Some of the measures include: testing all inmates as they enter the jail; offering vaccinations to inmates and staff; medical isolation for inmates who test positive; quarantine for those exposed to the coronavirus; reducing nonessential workers, mandatory use of masks for staff; using video conferencing; and weekly testing regardless of vaccination status.