Nine drivers were arrested and 17 were cited at a DUI checkpoint from Friday to Saturday on West Stowell Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of West Stowell Road from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee.
During the checkpoint, McGehee said officers screened 233 vehicles. Of the vehicles screened, officers cited 17 people for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked drivers license, according to McGehee.
He added that eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, while one driver was arrested for a felony warrant.
The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from being impaired, and checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, according to McGehee.
McGehee said that funding for the checkpoint was provided via a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.