9 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
The positive results came after surveillance testing of more than 450 inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmates who tested positive are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly.
An additional 30 results from surveillance testing are pending, according to Zick.
A total of 81 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Santa Barbara County Jail, with 74 contracting the disease inside the facility, according to Zick.
Failed businesses, job losses and temporary layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have hit families hard in Santa Barbara County, and the fi…
A total of 14 Santa Barbara County schools and school districts have submitted applications for waivers to reopen classrooms for in-person instruction, and 10 of those are expected to go to the state for approval Wednesday, the county health officer said Tuesday.
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
After closing to the public in March, the Santa Maria Public Library may finally be able to reopen for limited grab-and-go services, under a n…
Malls, hair salons, barber shops and libraries are now permitted to operate indoors at 25% capacity under a new health order released by the S…
Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 statistics being tracked by the California Department of Public Health have shown a downward trend for the pas…
St. Louis de Montfort School and St. Mary of the Assumption School have begun applying for elementary school waivers that, if granted by the s…
A proposed urgency ordinance that would add “middle-level” tools to enforce Santa Barbara County public health officer orders regarding COVID-…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
During the first week of the fall semester at Hancock College, distance learning kept the Santa Maria campus quieter than usual — but behind t…
While financial reports for Santa Maria confirm significant economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, small upward trends in …
As Santa Barbara County navigates the COVID-19 pandemic amid continued closures and caseloads at local hospitals, doctors and infectious disea…
'Better than no school at all': Lompoc families, educators prep for distanced start of new school year
Accommodating and adjusting is a recurring theme for families and educators throughout Lompoc Unified School District as they prepare for a school year in which the only assurance appears to be that very little is assured.
The annual tournament, which serves as the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation, was initially planned for May 15, but was rescheduled to Oct. 23 in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. This week, however, the decision was made by the foundation’s Special Events Committee to completely call it off.
Further reopening of businesses and schools in Santa Barbara County is unlikely to be considered in the near future, county officials said Fri…
Indoor operations that include places of worship, salons, gyms and nonessential offices in Santa Barbara County were ordered to remain closed …
When the new school year begins, the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District and Guadalupe Union School District will distribute meals in…
The 2020 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, which earlier this year was postponed until September, has been canceled, organizers announced Fri…
With the cancellation this year of major events such as the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair, COVID-19…
A state data tracking error has caused significant underreporting of COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, calling into question recent virus …
A major data tracking error by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department left 28 COVID-19 deaths that occurred over the past three mon…
Despite the widespread cancellation of camps and activities due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is still finding …
At parishes across Santa Maria this weekend, congregants celebrated Mass outdoors — while seated in chairs or parked in their cars — in compli…
After enduring a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, residents and staff at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria received good news last week — the f…
Mariah Arellano’s Navy career started with a keychain and after her first year in the service, she has a deployment under belt, returning with the USS Theodore Roosevelt to its home port of San Diego on July 9 following a 6-month deployment that included a brush with COVID-19.
Board members for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have approved a safety plan for the Aug. 13 return to school using a distance learnin…
Santa Maria asks businesses about COVID-19 impacts, 53% have had revenue loss of at least 25% in last 30 days
The city of Santa Maria is seeking further data about local COVID-19 cases and how the virus impacts businesses, in order to better respond to…
Santa Barbara County hair salons, some personal care services can operate outdoors under new state guidelines
Barbershops, hair and nail salons and massage businesses can get back to work in Santa Barbara County provided their services are offered outd…
The long-awaited reopening of Paul Nelson Aquatic Center arrived quietly Tuesday, with the only patrons being a few lap swimmers, before next …
As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department takes the reins in investigating and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak among agricultural…
Three San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, including a patrol office, and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a spokesman.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are among 30 counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list that will not be permitted to reopen schools f…
San Luis Obispo County has been instructed to re-close indoor operations of several sectors after the county was added to the state's COVID-19…
Superintendents from the Santa Maria-Bonita, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union school districts said they will wait until next week to make their final decisions regarding the structure of the 2020-21 school year in an attempt to align plans between districts.
At least 14 individuals have been infected and one has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a housing location for temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed.
When seasoned Santa Maria salon owner Bambie Ruiz Padilla was finally able to open the doors of Coiffure Society Salon on June 8, she and co-o…
With the 2020-21 academic year scheduled to begin in a month, school districts in Santa Maria and surrounding areas continue to finalize potential plans for classes.
Santa Barbara County must re-close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care ser…
After Santa Maria code enforcement officials were directed by county health officials to increase enforcement against health code violations i…
Increased social interactions through the reopening of Santa Barbara County’s economy are to blame for a 49% jump in the number of COVID-19 ca…
The Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter in Santa Maria has been placed under mandatory quarantine after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the faci…
Most people in Santa Barbara County have not been tested for COVID-19. In fact, most county residents don’t even know anyone who’s been tested.
Most people in Santa Barbara County have not been tested for COVID-19. In fact, most county residents don’t even know anyone who’s been tested…
After being permitted to resume dine-in services in late May, restaurant owners and other businesses are experiencing whiplash following a Thu…
After a 94-day battle with COVID-19 in which survival was uncertain, Santa Maria resident Efrain Rangel was discharged Wednesday from Marian R…
Less than three weeks after reopening bars and pubs, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department ordered the re-closure of the businesse…
Already reeling from a wine glut and a softening of consumer demand, wine grape growers were hit with another economic punch by COVID-19 as th…
After navigating months of distance learning due to COVID-19, local public school districts will look to the state as officials consider optio…
Personal care services including tattoo parlors, nail salons, and massage services will be permitted to reopen as of Friday, the Santa Barbara…
After filling the Santa Maria skate park with wood chips in May to deter skaters from breaking into the closed space, the Recreation and Parks…
When Carolyn Caldwell met Rixford and Dora Murray in 2014, she found it difficult to get to know Rixford. He rarely spoke, she said, while his…
If you’ve wondered why the numbers on Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 metrics webpage don’t match the state's numbers the same day on its page…
Three more coronavirus-related deaths reported at Country Oaks Care Center, total now at 8 in a week
Three residents at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria died Saturday in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in eight total…
For many tattoo artists, nail salon owners and personal care professionals in Santa Barbara County, June 19 turned quickly from a day of hope …
Santa Barbara County officials are deeply concerned about the county's rising rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last week, …
Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations jeopardizes Santa Barbara County reopening, including personal services
Santa Barbara County’s plan to move into the third stage of reopening the economy Friday could be jeopardized by a recent spike in COVID-19 ho…
Lompoc schools will open the 2020-21 school year two weeks later than initially anticipated, and students will begin the new session under a m…
After meeting with the state Wednesday and reviewing recent epidemiological data, Santa Barbara County will not be moving forward into the nex…
Hispanics, Latinos and agricultural workers make up a disproportionate number of the COVID-19 cases in the Santa Maria area, where the number …
When Wine Stone Inn broke ground in Orcutt in October, having to close just months later in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was not how …
After struggling to make ends meet during a nearly three-month coronavirus closure, Gina Martinez will reopen her Orcutt gym Anytime Fitness t…
While the exact number is still uncertain, preliminary estimates show Santa Barbara County taking a $24.4 million hit from COVID-19 in the 202…
The Chumash Casino Resort reopened its doors with heightened safety restrictions on Wednesday afternoon, following a three-month closure due t…
Facing a $4.36 million budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Maria city officials are proposing budget cuts that include keeping t…
After wrapping up a school year unlike any other, officials at Lompoc Unified School District have turned their attention to what could be a d…
In the early 1990s, when her daughter Halle was still a baby, Heather Bedford gave serious consideration to opening her own coffee shop in dow…
Fitness centers, bars, wineries, and campgrounds could reopen this week in Santa Barbara County after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved certain count…
For the eighth straight year, several local school districts have partnered with the No Kid Hungry organization to offer free grab-and-go meal…
Nearly all the inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, although most have …
Santa Barbara County is now tracking how reopening segments of the economy is affecting the spread of COVID-19 and whether the county is remai…
Local high schools are altering their graduation plans after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department approved the addition of in-per…
Lompoc prison officials on Friday identified a third inmate who died from COVID-19 as 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf.
As doctors pushed Melissa Meza's wheelchair down the hallway of Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday, she was met with the cheers of ove…
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo celebrated the accomplishments of its 55 graduates Thursday in a ceremony that blended elements o…
The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez will reopen its doors at noon June 10 with strict safety measures and cleaning procedures in place, a …
Athird inmate death was reported at the Lompoc prison complex on Tuesday, while at the same time infections have significantly dropped followi…
After Albert Licerio learned Tuesday that he could reopen Old Orcutt Barber Shop, he received a flood of calls from clients asking to schedule…
After two months of operation, serving up to 71 people a night, the emergency homeless shelter in the Santa Maria High School gym closed as of…
The River of Giving food distribution, organized by local chef Maili Halme, which began as an effort to help workers and their families put ou…
Santa Barbara County has temporarily suspended regulations that prohibit or limit wineries and tasting rooms from serving food, clearing the w…
As Santa Barbara County implements a health order requiring the use of face coverings, Santa Maria law enforcement officials said they will fo…
Every night as twilight slides toward darkness, the exterior lights go off at a house on a quiet street in northwest Santa Maria, the front do…
As Amber Meyers approached the entrance to the Vons supermarket in Lompoc late Tuesday morning, she adjusted her cloth face covering to ensure…
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are now able to move farther into Stage 2 of the state reopening plan with places of worship, barbe…
Solvang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled this year, according to the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, which…
Face coverings will be mandated in public places throughout Santa Barbara County beginning Tuesday with exceptions for children under 13, in a…
Hancock College graduates who are transferring to four-year universities were honored Friday evening with a socially distanced drive-through c…
Receiving the news that Santa Barbara County restaurants can reopen for dine-in business was the moment Alfonso Curti had been waiting and pre…
The Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club needs volunteers to help with food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
To help restaurants and retail shops reopen, Santa Barbara County has launched a program that will allow businesses and organizations to tempo…
Leaders from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe and communities in the Santa Ynez Valley have launched a campaign urging residents to wear masks i…
Afederal class-action lawsuit filed against Lompoc prison officials accuses them of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the COVI…
Lompoc residents can expect to see some savings on their upcoming utility bills. The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use abo…
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties both received approval from the state Wednesday to reopen dine-in services at restaurants and in-st…
Wednesday, Sept. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South Depot Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 31
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 150 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, Aug. 30
INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of South Flora Way.
ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Jaime Cid, 49, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Aug. 28
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Western Avenue and Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.
ARREST — At 12;34 p.m., Gregorio Perfecto Garcia, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested at San Diego County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor under 16 years old and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 7:24 p.m., Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 8:58 p.m., Jesus Morales Sanchez, 29, was arrested in the area of Williams and Pine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; non-firearm; and threatening a crime, with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 27
INCIDENT — At 12:02 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Tonketl Isaias H. Vega, 24, was arrested at the Santa Barbara County Jail and remanded back to Santa Maria Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit and run and resisting an officer with additional force.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jaime Loop.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:12 p.m., Raymond Carnell Crandall, 31, was arrested on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Maria Police Department headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road on suspicion of sex with a minor, sodomy, human trafficking, oral copulation, lewd acts with a child, contacting a minor for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Aug. 24
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:57 a.m., Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, 20, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 700 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary.
Sunday, Aug. 23
INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 9:29 p.m., Silviano Isidro Lagunas, 33, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and vandalism.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks
Friday, Aug. 21
INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Damask Court.
ARREST — At 6:09 p.m., Miguel Romero Ramos, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 20
INCIDENT — At 5:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North College Drive and East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Orange and South Pine streets.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Chaparral and Roble streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Miller Street.
Tuesday, August 18
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of north Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Koval Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 4:37 p.m., James Ducusin, 50, was arrested in the area of Miller and Morrison Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism.
Santa Maria Police receive five reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 14
INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Tanya Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
ARREST — At 6:44 p.m., Feliciano Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, was arrested at the Kern County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, first-degree robbery and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 9:30 p.m., Esmeralda Morales Garcia, 19, was arrested on warrant in the area of Dejoy and Harding streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and conspiracy.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 12
ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Reneill Gabriela Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the area of Depot and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.
ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 6
INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 5
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, August 4
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Sunday, August 2
ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.
Monday, August 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 1
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1800 block of South Citrus Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Estes and Farrell drives.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.
Sunday, Aug. 30
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of South H Street.
ARREST — At 9:45 a.m., Leah Jo Worden, 55, was arrested in the 200 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Aug. 29
INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 p.m., Juan Manuel Pacheco, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of East College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and battery on a first responder.
Friday, Aug. 28
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 27
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
ARREST — At 7:32 a.m., Anthony Gabrell Aristizabal, 28, was arrested in the area of Bailey Avenue and Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.
Monday, Aug. 24
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Saturday, Aug. 22
ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.
Friday, Aug. 21
INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the area of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:33 am., John Richard Pratt, 59, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 20
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Countrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 18
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of North I Street and West Oak Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Dion Frederick, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of Archer Court.
Friday, August 14
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, August 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.
ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North N Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the area of East Pine Avenue and North Seventh Street.
Monday, Aug. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Aug.1
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North V Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — When deputies approached a vehicle they stopped because it was allegedly swerving and its driver was suspected of being under the influence about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.
They also allegedly discovered a 5-year-old girl asleep and not properly restrained in the backseat, and a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an open container of about 5 grams of cannabis.
The man was cited for suspicion of having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and Child Welfare Services was notified of the improperly restrained child.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Glennora Way in Buellton reported people were trying to break into his vehicles.
INCIDENT — About 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Jennilsa Lane in Solvang reported someone had cut lights off a string 9 feet high on the west side of his property by a recreational vehicle.
The man subsequently replaced the lights and installed two cameras in the area.
INCIDENT — About 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton reported someone had stolen miscellaneous items from inside her unlocked vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
INCIDENT — While on routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 a.m., a deputy contacted two men and a woman and found one of the men was on probation after being convicted of driving under the influence.
However, he found the woman was wanted on a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was also allegedly in possession of 8 grams of suspected heroin, two hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected heroin, a metal spoon with a residue of suspected heroin and a methamphetamine pipe.
The woman was issued a citation for the warrant and suspicion of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road about 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man during an argument.
The suspect was contacted and allegedly admitted brandishing the knife during the confrontation. Deputies allegedly located the knife in his van and booked it as evidence.
A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office recommending charges be filed against the suspect for brandishing a deadly weapon.
Thursday, July 23
ARREST — At about noon, deputies began searching the area around Albertsons in Buellton for Drake Pettersen, for whom the U.S. Marshals Services had issued an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies subsequently learned Pettersen had made his way to the 1900 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton, and while en route to the area a woman flagged down a deputy to report a man had walked past her on his way into a women’s restroom.
Through a window, the deputy was able to see the man matched Pettersen’s description and, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol K9 unit, convinced the man to come out and surrender.
Because Pettersen was reported to be heavily under the influence of an intoxicating agent, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance crews responded to attend to him prior to his arrest.
ARREST — Deputies were again called to the area near Albertsons in Buellton around 6:45 p.m. to locate a man the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspected of kidnapping two children.
Ventura County deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a shaved head and a tattoo that said “Ivan” on his right forearm who might be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer.
Deputies located the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Cervantes, sitting in his SUV in the parking lot and detained him, but did not find the two children he was suspected of kidnapping.
It was later determined there was no kidnapping when Ventura County deputies located the two children at the Gaviota rest stop on the southbound side of Highway 101.
Cervantes was cited for a misdemeanor arrest warrant issued by Santa Barbara County as well as for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was released.
However, he was arrested by Ventura County deputies on a felony warrant issued by that county.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — Deputies were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 7:30 a.m. when they were advised the vehicle had been located unoccupied on Ballard Canyon Road.
The registered owner arrived at the scene and found no damage to the vehicle but told deputies two speakers, two cellphones, a stereo amplifier and a string of LED lights were missing, which he valued at a total of $1,440.
He was unable to provide any suspect information but admitted he had left they keys in the unlocked vehicle, which was released to him at the scene.
INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 a.m. was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — A man whose vehicle was stopped by deputies at Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 1:10 p.m. was cited for suspicion of an unlawful display of vehicle registration.
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. at Edison Street and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, a man was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an inoperative brake light, a records check confirmed the driver’s license had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for failure to appear in court.
During an inventory search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe containing a white residue.
The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving with an inoperative brake light. She was released, but her vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — Two people sitting in their vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort were contacted about 2 p.m. by deputies, who conducted a probation search and allegedly found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.
Trevor Lee also was allegedly found in possession of a wallet and credit cards belonging to another person, and he allegedly told deputies he picked up the wallet after observing its owner being arrested in Taft.
He and his companion Janette Starks were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and theft of found property. The vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man who was sleeping in his car at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:40 p.m. and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in a bag attached to the driver’s-side door.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a hide-a-key container under the steering wheel.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle at Mission Drive and Fourth Place in Solvang just before 10 p.m. for having an inoperative brake light and found the driver as well as his passengers had suspended driver’s licenses.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, and the driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and having an inoperable brake light.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — A man in his early 20s wandering around the Maribelle Inn in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang let himself into one of the unlocked rooms and was escorted off the property by a hotel representative about 3:45 p.m.
The man was then spotted running from the rear parking lot, where he dropped a set of keys that were turned over to deputies for booking as found property.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — A younger man riding a skateboard in the First Bank parking lot on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and an older man who told him to leave allegedly got into a fight over the issue, but both declined to seek prosecution against the other.
ARREST — After a vehicle nearly struck deputies’ patrol car about 11:30 p.m. at Quail Valley Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, they allegedly found driver Nathan Duckworth was under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested.
Thursday July 16
INCIDENT — After deputies made a traffic enforcement stop about 12:20 a.m., at Sagunto and Edison Streets in Santa Ynez, they discovered the driver allegedly had a suspended license and was in possession of heroin, a passenger was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol and a methamphetamine pipe, another passenger was allegedly in possession of hypodermic syringes used to inject illegal narcotics, and a fourth passenger was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a straw used to snort narcotics.
All four were cited on suspicion of the various violations and were released at the scene
Wednesday, July 15
ARREST — After citizens called about 9 a.m. to report a man screaming and yelling near the intersection of Alisal Road and Mission Drive in Solvang, deputies found Kenneth Scott Hibbs, 54, a county transient.
Hibbs initially identified himself as Lord Kenneth Scoot Hibbs VIII, but a records check found a $15,000 misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — A man told deputies he parked his Ford minibus at the U-Haul lot in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton about three weeks earlier, and when he went to check on the vehicle he discovered someone had cut off and stolen the catalytic converter.
Although the lot has security cameras, they were not functioning at the time, so deputies had no suspects in the case.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts has been reported in the county in recent weeks, particularly in the Goleta Valley area.
Tuesday, July 14
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a Hispanic man and woman who entered the Valley Fresh grocery store at 608 Alamo Pintado Road about 7:30 a.m. and stole a bottle of Patron tequila.
INCIDENT — About 1:20 p.m., deputies assisted Santa Barbara County Fire Department as they responded to a grass fire on the west side of Highway 101 north of Jonata Park Road.
The fire spread eastward into the center median and appeared to be moving quickly, so deputies began notifying adjacent residents while the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans closed the right-hand southbound lane of the freeway.
However, County Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting the burn to an area about 75 yards by 35 yards, and deputies were released about an hour later.
Monday, July 13
ARREST — Deputies were called to the intersection of First Street and Elverhoy Way in Solvang shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate a report of a man walking in the roadway and throwing a backpack.
The man identified himself as Joshua Cain, but deputies were unable to find a match to someone of that name with the information he provided, and when he was asked simple questions, he allegedly was unable to articulate coherent answers and exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated on drugs in public and booked into County Jail.
INCIDENT — A vehicle stolen in Lompoc was recovered in the 1400 block of Aarhus Drive in Solvang after it was parked there with its windows rolled down for three days.
The registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Avenue of Flags in Buellton about 6:35 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run involving a woman whose vehicle towing a trailer struck a gas pump at the 76 gas station.
The woman, identified as Christina Linn, gave her phone number to the station manager, then allegedly began yelling at him and drove away. Leaving the gas station, deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked behind Motel 6 on McMurray Road with a woman inside and a man standing outside.
When deputies questioned Linn about the hit-and-run, she allegedly became aggressive and challenged deputies to a fight, and as she was being detained in handcuffs, she alleged kicked one deputy and tried to kick another.
Speaking with the man, identified as Ryan Hebert, deputies discovered a warrant for his arrest had been issued in Shasta County.
Hebert was arrested on the warrant, Linn was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, and both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Linn’s vehicle and trailer were towed away.
Sunday, July 12
ARREST — A Salinas couple was arrested about 1:10 p.m. after their vehicle was stopped by deputies for having expired registration at Sanja Cota and Edison Street in Santa Ynez.
Leslie Kasden, 52, and Michael Borg, 609, were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, and a search allegedly revealed 1 gram of methamphetamine hidden in Kasden’s bra and 20 grams of meth in her purse.
Kasden and Borg were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — A man having an argument with a woman about 7:15 p.m. in a car parked in the street brought deputies to the 600 block of Roskilde Drive in Solvang, where, they said, they detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from the driver’s window.
The driver allegedly admitted to having cannabis and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and to having one drink at 8:30 a.m.
However, a search of the vehicle allegedly turned up three open containers of alcohol and approximately 28.7 grams of cannabis. The driver also had difficulty performing field sobriety tests and allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.105%.
He was subsequently cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and was released.
