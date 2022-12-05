The Santa Maria Police Department released video footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on October 30, 2022.

The completed Critical Incident Community Briefing is available in both English and Spanish, and incorporates video footage and factual information for public viewing.

The Santa Maria Police Department has released additional details in an officer-involved shooting that took place Oct. 30 as well as a critical incident community briefing video for viewing by the pubic in the interest of transparency, a police spokesman said.

Lt. Terry Flaa warned the public the video, which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4T_5654nSI, contains graphic content.

Surveillance, drone, Ring camera and in-car camera footage, photographs and other evidence are included in the briefing video.

Maceda throws knife 02.jpg

Suspect Salvador Maceda throws a knife, visible as streak at lower right, at Santa Maria Police Department officers but striking a patrol unit as seen in this screen shot from video captured by the in-car camera. Footage from the in-car camera, a drone and a Ring doorbell are included in a community briefing video released by the department regarding the subsequent officer-involved shooting.
Maceda with knife on balcony floor.jpg

An image taken from footage taken by a Santa Maria Police Department drone shows suspect Salvador Maceda crouching behind a balcony wall with his knife on the floor shortly before he tried to break into an apartment and was fatally shot by police.
Maceda throws bike at officers.jpg

Suspect Salvador Maceda throws a bicycle at Santa Maria Police Department officers from a second-story apartment balcony after they fired pepper balls at him in an attempt to make him surrender in this screen shot of drone footage. Instead, he tried to break into the apartment and was fatally shot.
Maceda, Salvador.jpg

Maceda
