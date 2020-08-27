You have permission to edit this article.
Alarm system leads to man's arrest at Santa Maria bicycle shop
Batchelor 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed photo

A transient male was arrested after trying to hide from Santa Maria Police following a burglary at a Main Street bicycle shop Thursday, according to a spokesman. 

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of East Main Street shortly after 5 a.m. when they heard a burglar alarm sounding at Main Street Cycles, which showed signs of forced entry, according to Lt. Russ Mengel. 

While investigating the alarm, police allegedly found Wade Michael Batchelor, 31, who tried to hide inside the business underneath some cardboard. 

082720 main street cycles.jpg

Main Street Cycles, located in the 300 block of Main Street, was burglarized early Thursday morning, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Santa Maria police officers and the owner of the business reviewed the surveillance camera footage, which showed Batchelor "stacking" bicycles and parts by the door just before officers arrived, Mengel said. 

Wade was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of one count of commercial burglary with a bail enhancement due to similar charges in the past two months, Mengel said. Batchelor's bail was set at $50,000.

Santa Maria Police also are requesting a charge of theft during an emergency, which is similar to looting, because the alleged crime occurred while the state of California is under an emergency health order due to COVID-19, according to Mengel. 

Police attributed Batchelor's arrest to the alarm and video surveillance system, and being in the right place at the right time when the alleged burglary occurred. 

