American flag removed from its pole, recaptured following Sunday's civil unrest at City Hall

The four men — Gore, Jonathan Carroll, Brandon Reis and Michael Chavez — were attacked by the mob, according to Gore, who said each man defended himself against multiple demonstrators.

Carroll, 33, of Santa Maria was blindsided by a punch to the side of the head and sustained a broken finger in the skirmish. Carroll said he tried to reason with the group before someone swung at him.

"We all got hit pretty good," Carroll said. "It's not a big deal. I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Larry Hislop, who observed the situation live on Facebook, called his friend Malcolm Astudillo, 19, a U.S. Air Force airman first class stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, who rushed to Santa Maria from Arroyo Grande.

Both men arrived sometime around 10 p.m. and found a chaotic scene with cars doing burnouts around a fire in the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street. Someone threw a firecracker, which exploded against Astudillo's leg, leaving a welt.

After asking around, Astudillo saw a young man with the flag draped across his back and politely asked him to return it.

"I told him that I was in the service and he hands the flag over," Astudillo said, adding he still has the flag and plans to return it to the city.