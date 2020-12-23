Arrest made in homicide on West Donovan Road in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of killing 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla on West Donovan Road after tracking him down in Tulare County.

Nunez was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in the 800 block of West Donovan Road after officers responded to reports of a possible shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

Through an investigation, Santa Maria Police detectives identified 20-year-old Jesus Juarez Gracilazo, of Santa Maria, as a suspect and tracked him to the town of Lindsey in Tulare County.

Officers from Santa Maria Police's Detective Bureau and Special Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff's Department, located and arrested Gracilazo on Tuesday, according to Silva.

Gracilazo was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Santa Maria Police officials have not said if the killing was gang-related.

