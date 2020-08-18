At least 47 inmates from Santa Barbara County among those released due to COVID-19

At least 47 inmates from Santa Barbara County were released early from state prison in July, or are scheduled to be released, as part of an effort by California officials to maximize space for social distancing and other health measures to stop spread of COVID-19.

They include inmates who had been scheduled pre-pandemic for release between July 1, 2020, and Dec. 27, 2020, after serving sentences for nonviolent crimes and those that did not involve domestic violence, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Those being released have remaining sentences of 180 days or less, and not all inmates will serve their full sentences.

Releases do not include inmates who are sex registrants, those assessed as high risk for future violence or those who have a pending serious rule violation in prison.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state prison officials on July 10 to release an estimated 8,000 nonviolent inmates by the end of August, according to spokeswoman Vicky Waters.

The releases are in addition to the estimated 10,000 state inmates released since March and follow similar efforts by federal and local officials across California.