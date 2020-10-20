You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges
alert top story

Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges

Leonel Lazaro

Lazaro 

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed Photo

An Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria was arrested Monday on suspicion of weapons and narcotics charges following an investigation. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives arrested Leonel Lazaro, 36, on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The warrant was issued as the result of an investigation led by detectives from the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau. 

Lazaro was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of felony charges, including selling a firearm to a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, conspiracy, embezzlement and a misdemeanor charge of providing ammunition to a prohibited person. 

He has since been released on $35,000 bail, according to Zick. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News