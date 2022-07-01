A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing guns, drugs, firearms manufacturing equipment and a "large" amount of fireworks after an investigation into an attempted robbery that occurred on South Pine Street, according to police officials.
Officers were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. to the 600 block of South Pine Street to a report of people fighting in in the street and upon arrival, determined an attempted robbery had occurred, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.
Valle said officers began checking the area in search of the suspects and contacted several men in the alleyway, including one person who was on parole identified as 20-year-old Marvin Dennis Sanchez-Vizarretea.
After an initial investigation that included a search, Valle said officers located multiple firearms, illegal firearm manufacturing equipment, fireworks, fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash.
Sanchez-Vizarretea was arrested and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on multiple felony charges and with no bail amount due to the severity of his violations, according to Valle.