Audit leaves Santa Maria Police Department with high marks, room for improvement

An independent report of the Santa Maria Police’s use-of-force review and other internal processes released earlier this month gave a largely glowing review of the department, noting the progress since similar reports were issued five and six years ago.

Initiated by Police Chief Phil Hansen in April 2020, the report was prepared by the OIR Group, a Los Angeles-based independent police oversight agency, and noted the work “to cement [the department’s] progress” in the years following a dark period that included the deadly 2012 police-involved shooting of fellow officer, 29-year-old Alberto Covarrubias.

While mostly positive, the report gave 16 recommendations, which is far lower than the 57 recommendations included in the original 2014 report following the Covarrubias shooting, and the 2015 follow-up, which made additional suggestions.

“With the sole exception of the department’s efforts to review the relatively infrequent deadly force incidents — which we found could and should be more broad and holistic — we were largely impressed by SMPD systems and operations,” read the December 2020 report.

Hansen presented the report in person to the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday, along with its authors, Michael Gennaco and Julie Ruhlin, who phoned in to the meeting due to COVID-19 guidelines.