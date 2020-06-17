Avila fire 50% contained; no damaged structures or injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A swift-moving vegetation fire that erupted on Monday and burned 400 acres along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach was 50% contained Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Crews made substantial progress in establishing and improving control lines Tuesday, according to Cal Fire officials who expect containment will reach 100% by 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Avila fire erupted in the Gragg Canyon area along the eastern side of Highway 101 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, threatening at least 100 homes and structures, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adam Orozco.

No damage to structures or injuries were reported. Cal Fire officials advised caution Wednesday as firefighters and equipment remain in the area.

Up to 450 firefighting personnel responded to the blaze, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the San Luis Obispo City, Morro Bay, San Miguel, Atascadero, Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County fire departments.

Additionally, water tenders, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and at least 50 fire engines responded.