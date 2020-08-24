Bakersfield man identified as gunman killed by police in Nipomo

A Bakersfield man was identified as the suspect killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Nipomo gas station Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Scott Huffman, 42, was killed by responding officers after he shot off multiple rounds in the vicinity of the Vons gas station in the 500 block of West Tefft Street, according to Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

No injuries to law enforcement personnel or bystanders were reported.

Huffman does not have a criminal history, and officials have not determined a motive, according to Parkinson.

"I can say that [there was] early indication of some mental health crisis," Parkinson said. "[Huffman's family is] more or less a victim in this, as well. They lost a family member and certainly recognize there was some type of crisis that led to this."

Detectives from the sheriff's major crimes unit are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, along with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The incident is also under investigation by the Sheriff's Office for tactics and behavior, Parkinson said.

The sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Cipolla, and they are required to undergo counseling as the result of a traumatic event.