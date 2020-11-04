Ball, Osborne win Lompoc District 4, mayoral races; new City Council eyes improving public safety

Lompoc voters cast their ballots in three city races Tuesday, retaining two incumbents, including the mayor, and electing a new member to City Council.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne defended her seat in Tuesday's election, with unofficial results showing 5,865 votes for 55.53% of ballots cast. Her challenger, City Council District 2 incumbent Victor Vega, received 4,619 votes for 43.73% of ballots cast, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Jeremy Ball, who defeated Lompoc City Council District 4 incumbent Jim Mosby, received 1,538 votes for 59.06% of ballots cast. Mosby received 1,058 votes for 40.63% of ballots cast, with 100% of precincts reporting. It's Ball's first time running for elected office.

Gilda Cordova, who represents Lompoc's District 1, went unopposed in this election and received 2,691 votes for 95.29 of ballots cast with all eight precincts reporting.

+7 Ball defeats Mosby to win Lompoc's City Council District 4 race Challenger Jeremy Ball has won the race for the Lompoc City Council District 4 seat representing the southwest portion of the city, with unofficial results showing Ball received 1,390 votes at 60.25%, with 100%, or one out of one, of the precincts reporting.

Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.

One of the biggest challenges for the newly constituted City Council will be addressing public safety, including filling open positions within the Police Department.

Osborne wants to not only fill the remaining positions but also retain new hires, and supply officers with much-needed equipment, including a new radio dispatch system.