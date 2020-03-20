Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified

A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday was identified Friday, and Santa Maria Police now are seeking the public's help to identify the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

Ramon Maldonado, 48, of Santa Maria was found lying on the side of Blosser Road with his mangled bicycle after officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. Friday to Church Street and Blosser Road.

Maldonado was struck from behind and sustained major injuries, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee, who added that officers attempted medical intervention until the arrival of an American Medical Response ambulance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maldonado was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Although officers have yet to identify witnesses, Santa Maria Traffic Unit and Crime Lab investigators have determined the suspect's vehicle is a gray SUV or van after recovering evidence from the scene.

The vehicle likely will have front-end damage from the collision, McGehee said.

Anyone with information, leads or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, McGehee at ext. 2291, or Traffic Officer David Brewer at ext. 1201.

Bicyclist killed in collision at Blosser Road and Main Street A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle at the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.