A vegetation fire that erupted Monday along Highway 1, south of Lompoc, scorched 30 acres before it was snuffed out by Santa Barbara County firefighters hours later.

The fire, dubbed the One fire, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 1, after a car caught fire following a vehicle crash and spread to the surrounding brush, according to Caltrans District 5 Jim Shivers.

California Highway Patrol officials reduced Highway 1 traffic to the southbound lane as crews worked to contain the fire.

Shortly before 5 p.m., forward progress was stopped by crews who remained on scene overnight to protect the fireline and snuff any smoldering debris, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Several units, including a Coulson C-130, dumped pink Phos-chek retardant during several attempts to quell the fire.

Both lanes of Highway 1 reopened to traffic shortly after 5 p.m., according to Shivers.

No injures or structure damage were reported.

Several units provided the initial response, including Santa Barbara County Fire engines, bulldozers, water tenders, a helicopter, a hand crew and medics.