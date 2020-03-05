Buellton man sentenced to 1 year in jail after snatching toddler at Albertsons

A Buellton man was sentenced Thursday to one year in Santa Barbara County Jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of attempted kidnapping stemming from an incident in which he snatched a toddler from a shopping cart at an Albertsons grocery store in August 2019.
William "Bill" Henderson, 56, of Buellton dressed in a suit for his appearance before Superior Court Judge John McGregor for his sentencing in Santa Maria, after pleading guilty Feb. 6 to one count of false imprisonment by force.
Henderson has the option of either serving the full 365 days in jail or serving 270 days, plus an additional six months in a residential drug and alcohol treatment program.
After his release from either jail or the program, Henderson must serve five years of probation.
Henderson faced up to at least three years of jail time but didn't receive the maximum sentence given his lack of criminal record, according to Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls.
Henderson could be released from jail as early as June, according to his attorney, Jess Ruiz.
McGregor also ordered Henderson to attend a one-year child abuse treatment program and pay fines, including $600 in restitution.
The sentence was part of a plea deal Henderson and his attorney made with prosecutors in exchange for pleading guilty.
All other charges were dropped at Thursday's hearing, including a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child.
Henderson was arrested Aug. 13, 2019, six days after he snatched a 2-year-old child from a grocery cart at the Albertsons located in the 200 block of Highway 246 and made a run for the exit before leaving the child at the door, according to County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify Henderson, Raney said.
The reason for Henderson's actions remain unclear, although he may have been affected by the loss of his wife and business in the months preceding the incident, according to Ingalls.
Business records show that Henderson is the owner of the now-defunct Compass Wine Tours and Luxury Transportation, which was based in Solvang.
McGregor called the sentence a "wake-up call."
"I am seldom perplexed by conduct," McGregor said during the sentencing. "There is no rational explanation. I hope you understand the fear that you have caused."
Ingalls read the impact statement from the victim's mother, who said her child became traumatized and easily startled and that she herself needs therapy.
Henderson did not read a statement, although Ruiz criticized the press for blowing his client's case out of proportion.