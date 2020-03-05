Buellton man sentenced to 1 year in jail after snatching toddler at Albertsons

The sentence was part of a plea deal Henderson and his attorney made with prosecutors in exchange for pleading guilty.

All other charges were dropped at Thursday's hearing, including a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child.

Henderson was arrested Aug. 13, 2019, six days after he snatched a 2-year-old child from a grocery cart at the Albertsons located in the 200 block of Highway 246 and made a run for the exit before leaving the child at the door, according to County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.

Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify Henderson, Raney said.

The reason for Henderson's actions remain unclear, although he may have been affected by the loss of his wife and business in the months preceding the incident, according to Ingalls.

Business records show that Henderson is the owner of the now-defunct Compass Wine Tours and Luxury Transportation, which was based in Solvang.

McGregor called the sentence a "wake-up call."

"I am seldom perplexed by conduct," McGregor said during the sentencing. "There is no rational explanation. I hope you understand the fear that you have caused."