Bus operator pleads no contest to DUI charges from 2019 rollover crash near Los Alamos
Bus operator pleads no contest to DUI charges from 2019 rollover crash near Los Alamos

A Goleta bus operator accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony DUI charge from a January 2019 rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos that injured several passengers. 

Laura Mae Gish, 52, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs and admitted to two enhancements — causing great bodily injury and injuring multiple victims. 

She now faces up to seven years in state prison. 

Gish entered her plea to the court and not as a result of a deal between her attorney and prosecutors, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore. A judge now will decide her sentence. 

Gish originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, including a misdemeanor drug possession charge, and denied all enhancements on Jan. 30, 2019. 

On the morning of Jan. 18, 2019, Gish was transporting at least 24 passengers on her AmericanStar Tours bus from northern California to the Amtrak train station in Santa Barbara. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., she drove her bus off Highway 101 near Los Alamos, striking an oak tree before the bus ended up on its side in a drainage culvert, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Dave Zaniboni. 

Seven passengers sustained minor injuries, according to Zaniboni. Two female passengers had compression fractures to their spinal vertebrae, and a third had to have her jaw wired.

In addition to the criminal complaint, Gish — as well as Amtrak and AmericanStar Tours, the bus company that employed Gish — face several lawsuits filed by passengers injured in the crash. 

Gish, who remains in Santa Barbara County Jail, is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 22 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

Public Safety Reporter

