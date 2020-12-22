You have permission to edit this article.
CalSTAR called to airlift crash victim on Highway 101 south of Highway 1 interchange
CalSTAR called to airlift crash victim on Highway 101 south of Highway 1 interchange

First responders have called for a CalSTAR helicopter to airlift a seriously injured person from a rollover crash at the junction of highways 1 and 101 near Gaviota, according to emergency radio traffic.

The California Highway Patrol is closing the Highway 1 onramp to southbound Highway 101 so the helicopter can land.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Highway 101 just south of Highway 1, according to the CHP traffic incident page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

