The case of an Orcutt wine bar owner charged with violating COVID-19 health orders was dismissed Tuesday by a Santa Barbara County judge.

Kurt Hixenbaugh, 49, who owns Vino et Amicis in Orcutt, did not close his bar following a statewide lockdown order in December and, as a result, he was charged with four misdemeanors, including two counts of violating the state’s stay-at-home emergency health order and two counts of violating the county health officer’s order on Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2020.

Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns presided over Tuesday’s hearing and dismissed the charges upon request from Deputy District Attorney Marina Santisteban.

Kuns said she made her decision "in the interests of justice," citing California Penal Code 1385. Hixenbaugh's case was dismissed the same day the state Department of Public Health lifted coronavirus restrictions on businesses, including capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

+3 Santa Barbara, SLO counties reach yellow tier, allowing for expanded business capacity Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County fitness centers, restaurants and bars can expand indoor operations prior to the state's planned June …

Vino et Amicis closed for the initial lockdown that started in March 2020 before reopening in May. The bar then closed again in July but remained open for to-go orders. The patio was reopened in August, followed by indoor dining in September.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a Dec. 3 stay-at-home order that limited the operations of certain businesses, requiring the bar to close operations, but Hixenbaugh's business remained open.

During a previous interview, Hixenbaugh said the numbers didn’t justify the restrictions. He added that no one in his family had tested positive for the coronavirus and that no cases were traced back to his bar.

That same month, coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County peaked at more than 7,200, according to local health data.

A Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agent visited the bar after receiving complaints and witnessed the health order violations during his visits on Dec. 11 and Jan. 21, before submitting a report to the District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 11. The District Attorney's Office filed an official complaint on March 26.

Hixenbaugh said his interactions with the ABC agent were cordial during their visits, although he was informed by the department in March that he would be fined $3,000 for violating the orders, which he paid.

That’s when Hixenbaugh retained Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who represents Orcutt in the state Legislature and still holds an attorney license. Cunningham did not immediately return calls for comment Tuesday.