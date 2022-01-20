A 22-year-old Santa Maria man was killed Wednesday following a single-vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Bonita School and Bonita Lateral roads, just west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when the male driver of a 2004 Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on Bonita School Road, approaching Bonita Lateral Road, at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, said CHP Officer J. Wallace.

For unexplained reasons, the driver's vehicle rolled, entering the east shoulder of the road, and stuck a sign post. The vehicle continued rolling in a southeasterly direction, crossing the lanes of Bonita Lateral Road and crushing the driver side door and roof after striking the guide wires of a telephone pole, before the vehicle came to rest on its roof facing northwest, according to Wallace.

Emergency personnel, including Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria and Guadalupe fire departments responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders located the vehicle's occupant, who required heavy extrication from the vehicle, but was subsequently declared dead at the scene, according to Wallace. He has yet to be identified.

The crash is under investigation and a toxicology report by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau will be conducted to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the rollover, Wallace added.