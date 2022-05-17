A 19-year-old bicyclist from Nipomo was identified Tuesday as the man who died following a hit-and-run collision on Los Berros Road Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Joshua Thomas Edward Mcfarland died after he was struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee while traveling southbound on Los Berros Road, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Alvarez said the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when Dylan Lammers, 41, of Nipomo, who was also traveling southbound on Los Berros Road, south of El Campo Road, failed to spot Mcfarland for unknown reasons.
Lammers' Jeep made contact with the rear-end of the bicycle and propelled Mcfarland onto the right shoulder a short distance away, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez said Lammers fled the scene and contacted the CHP to report a possible collision with Mcfarland, who was later found deceased by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene. Lammers was not injured, according to the CHP.
The CHP said officers later contacted Lammers at his residence and arrested him in relation to the crash, although they did not provide information on when and where he was arrested.
Lammers was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on suspicion of charges that include hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, according to logs.
The CHP is requesting assistance from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash, observed a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.