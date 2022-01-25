A T-bone collision that occurred near West Tefft Street and South Frontage Road Tuesday in Nipomo resulted in an unspecified number of injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection after a black GMC sport utility vehicle ran a red light and collided with a silver Chevrolet sedan, according to the CHP. Officials were not able to confirm the number or extent of the injuries in the collision.

The collision resulted in traffic restrictions near the intersection for about an hour, logs show.

First responders also included San Luis Ambulance paramedics and Cal Fire units.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.