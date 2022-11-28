A lawsuit filed in federal district court alleges the city of Santa Maria, its former police chief and several police officers violated the civil rights of a former resident during his March 2018 arrest and subsequent prosecution.

The suit, filed on or about Nov. 15 on behalf of John Bright by civil rights attorney Gary Casselman, claims the defendants violated Bright’s Second and Fourth Amendment rights by unreasonable seizure and warrantless search and seizure.

It also claims the defendants engaged in malicious prosecution and a conspiracy to deprive him of his civil rights and deprived him of due process.

