Consultant finds Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ‘data rich, information poor’

Recommendations from a consultant’s review of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office boil down to hiring a data analyst to help improve decisions, staffing and overtime reduction; expanding diversion programs for arrestees and 911 call routing; and using more civilians to reduce the load on sworn personnel.

The recommendations delivered by KPMG LLC at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday included more details, but generally fell under those umbrellas and included charts and graphs that backed up the improvements.

The Sheriff’s Office generally agreed with the recommendations, but its response noted barriers exist to implementing some of them, primarily costs and funding, the intensive level of work involved and the time it would take to transition from one system to another.

Consultants praised the Sheriff’s Office for programs it has already implemented, including creating the sheriff’s technician position to allow civilians to take over some duties, developing a treatment program to reduce recidivism, constructing the state-of-the-art Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria and launching the Alternative Sentencing Bureau.

But they noted during their review, they were told the department was “data rich but information poor” because of the difficulty in analyzing the many statistics being gathered.

Bill Zivic of KPMG said the Sheriff’s Office needs to implement a demand-driven staffing approach, which in itself would require data collection and analysis, in both the patrol and custody divisions.