COVID-19 infects nearly 2 dozen inmates at Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo county jails

Sheriff's employees also infected

Nearly a dozen sheriff's personnel combined and two dozen inmates each at the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county jails have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials on Thursday.

Twenty-three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number infected since the pandemic started in March to 126, according to Lt. Erik Raney, adding the total number of active cases is 30. 

The infections include four inmates who tested positive during the intake screening process and 19 who are part of an outbreak inside one of the housing units at the Main Jail. 

One of the inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus during intake was transferred to Cottage Hospital, but not for the virus, according to Raney.

All associated inmates were screened and offered testing. Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are quarantined from the general population and closely monitored by medical staff, according to Raney. 

Additionally, six Sheriff's Office employees tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 88 since March. 

At the San Luis Obispo County Jail, 21 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus as part of an outbreak that began on Dec. 10 and has led to at least 62 infections, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

Additionally, two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake process and are unrelated to the outbreak. The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the disease is 79 since March.

None of the inmates have required hospitalization, according to Cipolla. 

Additionally, 10 sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The deputies include six custody deputies and four patrol deputies, according to Cipolla, adding a total of 32 deputies have been infected since March. 

