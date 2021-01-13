You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 outbreak infects 48 inmates, 11 staff at Lompoc prison complex
COVID-19 outbreak infects 48 inmates, 11 staff at Lompoc prison complex

Nearly 60 inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released Tuesday. 

The virus has infected 48 inmates and nine staff at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and two staff at the Federal Correctional Institution, according to the agency's website, which tracks active cases.

The number of active cases among inmates reported Tuesday is an increase from 45 cases among inmates and five staff at the complex one week ago. 

Five inmates have died from the virus, according to Bureau of Prisons data.

The cases follow an outbreak that was reported to the Santa Barbara County Public Department on Dec. 8, according to spokeswoman Paige Batson. 

A total of 22,237 cases of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, with 2,895 active cases and 470 new cases reported Tuesday, according to county public health data.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

