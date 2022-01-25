The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has settled with a Bakersfield trucking company and a driver for $200,000 and criminal penalties in two cases involving a spill that released more than 4,500 gallons of oil into the Cuyama River in March 2020.
The Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit announced Monday that it reached settlements with Golden Valley Transfer and one of its drivers, identified as Jesse Villasana, who are the defendants in separate civil and criminal cases, respectively, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.
The spill, which occurred on March 21, 2020, released 4,533 gallons of crude into the Cuyama River after a trailer carrying the crude separated from the truck on its way from Bakersfield to Santa Maria.
"My office is committed to protecting Santa Barbara County’s abundant natural resources," Dudley said. "I appreciate Golden Valley Transfer’s cooperation in remediating the damage caused by this oil spill, and I hope this case serves as a reminder that all companies handling hazardous materials must act with caution to protect the public and the environment.”
Villasana, 33, of Wasco was driving a 2012 Western three-axle semitruck-and-trailer loaded with 6,000 gallons of crude oil westbound on Highway 166 when the trailer began to sway from side to side before the rig entered a left-hand bend in the roadway east of Aliso Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Villasana attempted to correct his path with a hard left turn, which is when the trailer separated and rolled down an embankment, into the river. Villasana was not injured, and drug and alcohol impairment were ruled out as factors in the spill, according to the CHP.
Dudley said Villasana was driving too fast and at an unsafe speed from Bakersfield to Santa Maria when the trailer separated.
As a result of the spill, Villasana was charged with three misdemeanor violations and two driving infractions, including illegally taking fish and wildlife. He pleaded no contest to polluting the river with oil — a misdemeanor — and driving too fast for conditions — an infraction — on Sept. 16, 2021, and was sentenced to one year of probation on Nov. 4, according to court records.
Additionally, Villasana is required to perform 20 hours of community service at an environmental nonprofit and pay a $515 fine to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In the civil case, Golden Valley was sued on Jan. 5 and settled with the county on Jan. 14, court records show. As part of the agreement, Golden Valley will pay $111,326 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to remediate the damages, which is in addition to the $314,320 for spill costs that Golden Valley already paid.
In addition, Golden Valley will pay a $88,674 civil penalty, including $47,755 to the department's Environmental Enhancement Fund and $15,919 to the DA's Office; pay $25,000 to Santa Barbara County; and be required to carry a communications device with the ability to report crude oil or hazardous materials releases in areas without reliable cell service.
Golden Valley was cooperative throughout the investigation, according to Dudley.