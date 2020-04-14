DA opposing bail reduction in Lompoc teen homicide case

In addition to the seriousness of Scott's charge, the district attorney noted he was out on bail for previous drug and vehicle theft charges.

"He attempted to destroy evidence and cover up the crime in a well-thought-out-manner that took time," wrote Angelica Stoffle, the victim's mother. "This is evidence of the lack of conscience or remorse for this heinous crime."

Michael Scott, defendant Scott's attorney, responded to the opposition arguing that his client should be freed on $0 bail because his charge isn't included in the list of exceptions.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo, however, issued an interpretation on Monday to include any accessory charge filed in relation to the list of exceptions in the emergency rule, attorney Scott said.

Attorney Scott intends to raise the issue of Carrozzo's interpretation at his client's preliminary hearing setting scheduled on April 23.

Both Scott and Terry are co-defendants in the case and are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 30.