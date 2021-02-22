Death of inmate under investigation after apparent suicide attempt

A 30-year-old male inmate died at a hospital Friday after he was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Main Jail during a routine security check, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Custody deputies were conducting their check at about 2:30 p.m. when they discovered Michael Anthony Remijio of Isla Vista unresponsive and hanging from a bedsheet fashioned as a ligature in an apparent attempt to commit suicide, according to Lt. Erik Raney.
Medical staff and paramedics, along with custody deputies, immediately rendered aid and Remijio was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries an hour later. Remijio's family members were notified.
Even though Remijio's death appears to be a suicide, the Sheriff's Office is conducting a thorough investigation, according to Raney, who added that the Coroner's Office will conduct a further investigation to determine the cause and manner of his death.
Remijio was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 18 on a Ventura County warrant issued for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.